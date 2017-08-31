Home / The Star News / Offense clicks early in third straight win

Offense clicks early in third straight win



Medford's Colton Gowey pushes the soccer ball right through the legs of Mosinee's Eric Makela and keeps right on dribbling during Tuesday's first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior Alec Veal takes one last dribble before unleashing a shot that scores the team’s third goal during the team’s 5-1 win over Mosinee Tuesday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/31/2017 - 10:11am mattf

After a rocky first game and a half, the Medford Raiders found some goal-scoring punch and confidence during a busy first week of the 2017 season.
Both were on display in the first half of Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference opener in Stetsonville when the Raiders jumped all over Mosinee for four goals in an eventual 5-1 win.
The win was Medford’s third straight, bumping the Raiders’ overall record to 3-1-1 heading into Northland Pines tonight, Thursday, for a key early-season GNC battle.
“Hopefully we can keep the momentum going,” head coach Dan Felix said. “They have a lot of confidence now. Everybody seems to know what to do now. You can see the talent everybody has.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here