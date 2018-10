Oct. 26 Prep scoreboard

WIAA DIVISION 7 FOOTBALL

Level 2

Loyal 24, Gilman 17

Loyal’s Stephen Buchanan scores game-winning 2-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left.

Gilman finishes 8-3.

Gilman’s Gabe Gunderson, 15-25 for 223 yards, Kade Kroeplin 9 catches for 151 yards.

Loyal’s Buchanan 24 carries for 127 yards.

Next: #2 Loyal (9-2) at #1 Edgar (11-0), Friday at 7 p.m.

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE SWIM MEET

1. Tomahawk, 285

2. Rhinelander, 241

3. Lakeland, 227

4. Ladysmith Co-op, 226

5. Medford, 203

6. Colby-Abbotsford, 76

7. Antigo, 44

8. Mosinee, 0

Medford award winners

2nd team: Aubrey Buskerud, 200 individual medley, 2:21.42; Erin Bergman, 100 backstroke, 1:02.37.

Hon. Mention: Erin Bergman, 500 freestyle, 5:40.28; 400 freestyle relay (Kaylee Seifert, Aubrey Buskerud, Avery Apfelbeck, Erin Bergman), 4:00.01.

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional at UW-Stevens Point, Saturday at 1 p.m.