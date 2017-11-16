'Nothing like the Nat'

The Medford Raiders went to the WIAA Division 2 girls state swim meet with nothing to lose –– except their own school records. That’s exactly what happened in one last remarkable night to end the 2017 season.

Freshman Erin Bergman broke both of the records she set six days earlier in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke and earned the highest state placement in Medford history with her fourth-place finish in the backstroke. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kaylee Seifert, Hallie Schumacher, Bergman and Avery Apfelbeck cut another 0.76 seconds off its record time from the Nov. 4 sectional meet and moved up a spot from its 16th seed to 15th place.

“What a great meet and swims by the girls,” head coach Betsy Berends said. “We weren’t expecting anything from this meet. We wanted to see good times and new school records, but honestly, after how great the girls swam last weekend I didn’t know if the taper would hold for another six days but it definitely did.”

With so much effort and the tapered geared toward the sectional, the Raiders didn’t know what to expect in Madison Friday. But the adrenaline pushed them one more time.

