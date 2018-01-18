Not quite enough to knock off the leaders

The Medford Raiders found out Tuesday they can play with the Rhinelander Hodags, who have clearly emerged through the first half of the season as the boys basketball team to beat in the Great Northern Conference.

They also found out what they can’t do if they intend to beat the Hodags.

Down just 23-20 at halftime, the Raiders went cold early in the second half when they got open shots, but turnovers were the key factor that allowed Rhinelander to quickly pull out to a double-digit lead and coast to a 50-37 win at Raider Hall.

Rhinelander (5-0 GNC) won its 11th straight game since an overtime loss at three-time Division 1 state champion Stevens Point to open the season. Medford started a long-awaited six-game homestand by dropping to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in the GNC.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.