Not quite enough; Athens claims sole North title with 3-2 win

Rib Lake outside hitter Cameron Scheithauer is challenged by Athens Blue Jays Bailey Harding and Mariah Zinkowich during Tuesday's first set. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Katie Cardey is a bit off-balance but still finds a way to hit a winner past the block by Athens’ Gabriella Janke in a face-to-face matchup between two of the top volleyball players in the Marawood North. This point gave Rib Lake a 15-14 lead in game one. Athens won the match in five games. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 10:59am mattf

The tears shed after Tuesday’s match said it all. This was one the Rib Lake Lady Redmen dearly wanted.
Unfortunately, the Redmen missed out on their opportunity to share this fall’s Marawood North volleyball championship with Athens, falling in five games to Blue Jays in an outstanding match to end the regular season.
Athens took the decisive fifth game 15-10 after Rib Lake battled back from a two-game deficit to tie the match. The host Blue Jays finished 10-1 in this first year of the new Marawood Conference crossover format, while Rib Lake finished 8-3 and had its eight-match league winning streak snapped.
