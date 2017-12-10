Not quite enough; Athens claims sole North title with 3-2 win

The tears shed after Tuesday’s match said it all. This was one the Rib Lake Lady Redmen dearly wanted.

Unfortunately, the Redmen missed out on their opportunity to share this fall’s Marawood North volleyball championship with Athens, falling in five games to Blue Jays in an outstanding match to end the regular season.

Athens took the decisive fifth game 15-10 after Rib Lake battled back from a two-game deficit to tie the match. The host Blue Jays finished 10-1 in this first year of the new Marawood Conference crossover format, while Rib Lake finished 8-3 and had its eight-match league winning streak snapped.

