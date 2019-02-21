No sectional surprises; Kraus, Pickerign are headed to state

Cornell-Gilman Wolfpack wrestlers Sam Pickerign and Spencer Kraus took care of business at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Independence-Gilmanton sectional and will finish their seasons aiming for the highest places they can possibly get at this weekend’s WIAA Division 3 state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Pickerign improved to 20-2 in his senior season and claimed the sectional championship at 132 pounds. He wasn’t seriously threatened in his three matches while claiming his first sectional title. He was the runner-up at 126 pounds last year.

“I’m excited,” said Pickerign, who attends Cornell High School. “Obviously that’s what you work for all year. Now you get to a point where the grind of the year is paying off.”

For Kraus, a Gilman junior, it’s his first state appearance. He knew it was going to be tough to knock off undefeated Brady Spaeth of Cadott and win the 160-pound sectional title Saturday, but he did the next best thing, pinning his other two opponents to earn second place.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.