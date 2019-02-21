Home / The Star News / No sectional surprises; Kraus, Pickerign are headed to state

Cornell-Gilman senior Sam Pickerign, shown here getting a pin during the Feb. 2 Lakeland Conference tournament, earned his second straight WIAA Div. 3 state wrestling berth. He will compete in Madison this weekend at 132 pounds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCornell-Gilman junior Spencer Kraus, shown here getting a pin during the Feb. 2 Lakeland Conference tournament, earned his first WIAA Div. 3 state wrestling berth. He will compete in Madison this weekend at 160 pounds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Cornell-Gilman Wolfpack wrestlers Sam Pickerign and Spencer Kraus took care of business at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Independence-Gilmanton sectional and will finish their seasons aiming for the highest places they can possibly get at this weekend’s WIAA Division 3 state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Pickerign improved to 20-2 in his senior season and claimed the sectional championship at 132 pounds. He wasn’t seriously threatened in his three matches while claiming his first sectional title. He was the runner-up at 126 pounds last year.
“I’m excited,” said Pickerign, who attends Cornell High School. “Obviously that’s what you work for all year. Now you get to a point where the grind of the year is paying off.”
For Kraus, a Gilman junior, it’s his first state appearance. He knew it was going to be tough to knock off undefeated Brady Spaeth of Cadott and win the 160-pound sectional title Saturday, but he did the next best thing, pinning his other two opponents to earn second place.
