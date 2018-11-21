Home / The Star News / No one-year wonder; Redmen driven to repeat and make another run

No one-year wonder; Redmen driven to repeat and make another run



2017-18 Marawood North Player of the Year Levi Ewan dips under teammate Nick Gerstberger, a second-team All-Marawood performer last year, and gets a shot at the basket during Monday’s practice at Rib Lake High School. The defending Marawood North champions open their 2018-19 season Nov. 27 at Abbotsford. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Wed, 11/21/2018 - 9:04am mattf

The season came to an abrupt end for the Rib Lake Redmen last March when they fell behind 27-0 and lost to McDonell Central 78-51 in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal, but the basketball never stopped.
And now, the Redmen hope the payoff begins.
Playing and working through the summer and the fall, the Redmen have clear goals as they embark on the 2018-19 journey.
“Win the conference and hopefully go farther in the playoffs this year,” senior co-captain Zane Mencheski said.
While the majority of contributors to last year’s success are back, there are significant changes. The most noticeable one comes at the top where Carrie Ewan and Todd Henderson have taken over the coaching duties from reigning Marawood North Coach of the Year Bruce Peterson, who stepped down from the position in July after a successful two-year run where Rib Lake went 29-19, including a 14-14 Marawood Conference record.
