Home / The Star News / No buzzer-beater this time for Columbus

No buzzer-beater this time for Columbus



Gilman’s Grace Grunseth gets out ahead of the pack and scores after a steal during the first half of Friday’s down-to-the-wire 58-55 win over Columbus Catholic. Grunseth beats the Dons’ Meghan Kibbel to the basket on the play. The Pirates’ Madisyn James hustles from behind in case of a potential rebound. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPirate Emma Grunseth gets hacked across the arm during the first half of Friday's win. Grunseth had five points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:44am mattf

The odds of Addie Baierl’s 40-foot shot at the buzzer going in didn’t seem high Friday night, but it was Columbus Catholic firing that shot against Gilman’s girls basketball team, which, to the Pirates, automatically raised the odds.
“These guys every time they hit a buzzer beater against us and when she shot it, I was like ‘oh great,’” Gilman’s Grace Grunseth said.
This time, though, the shot did not fall and after four defeats in the last five meetings against the Dons by an average of 2.25 points since the 2016-17 season, the Pirates finally got their nail-biting win, 58-55, to improve to 6-7 in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference and 9-7 overall.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here