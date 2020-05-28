On to the next level

Between three Great Northern Conference meets, three WIAA Division 2 sectional meets and swim camp during her high school career, the UW-Stevens Point Aquatics Center started to feel like a second home for Faith Piller.

Now, it will be her official home pool.

Piller plans on joining the Pointers’ women’s swim program in the fall after a solid four-year run with the Medford Raiders that culminated last November with a trip to the WIAA Division 2 state championships. She swam the breaststroke leg on Medford’s record-setting 200-yard medley relay team.

Individually, her top event was the 100-yard breaststroke and her fastest time, 1:14.23, was set in the UW-SP pool during the 2018 sectional meet.

