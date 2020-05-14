Home / The Star News

On to the next level



Medford’s two-time WIAA Division 2 220-pound state wrestling champion Jake Rau (above) and three-time state qualifier Zeke Sigmund have both decided to continue competing as student-athletes at Itasca Community College, which is located in Grand Rapds, Minn. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s two-time WIAA Division 2 220-pound state wrestling champion Jake Rau and three-time state qualifier Zeke Sigmund (above) have both decided to continue competing as student-athletes at Itasca Community College, which is located in Grand Rapds, Minn. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/14/2020 - 9:25am mattf
Medford wrestlers heading north to Itasca

For Zeke Sigmund and Jake Rau, creating some distance from their hometowns played a role in their college decisions.
But when they need a taste of home, they know they’ll have each other’s backs for the next two years.
Within the last month, both graduating seniors from Medford Area Senior High decided to start their post-high school journeys at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minn., which is about 80 miles northwest of Duluth. The three-time WIAA state qualifying wrestlers also will continue to compete in the sport they have given so much to and has given back in return.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here