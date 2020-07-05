On to the next level

Home / The Star News

Medford’s Franny Seidel unknowingly finished her high-school running career at the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet on Nov. 2, where she placed 17th out of 152 runners. Seidel competed in three state cross country meets and three WIAA Division 2 state track and field meets as a Raider. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 8:53am mattf
Medford’s Seidel aims to keep striding next year at UM-Duluth

After a high school career filled with team and individual success, Medford senior Franny Seidel has decided she hasn’t reached the finish line quite yet.
The Raiders’ distance running standout is moving on to the University of Minnesota-Duluth this fall, where she plans to continue competing as a walk-on for the school’s women’s cross country and track programs. The Bulldogs compete in the 16-school NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Seidel said the process of choosing a college didn’t really hinge on the athletic part of the equation, but it’s exciting how it all worked out.
