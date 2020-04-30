Home / The Star News

On to the next level



Medford’s John McMurry, shown here pitching at Raider Field during last spring’s WIAA Division 2 regional final, is looking forward to furthering his education and playing baseball at Viterbo University in La Crosse. File photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 8:44am mattf
McMurry hopes his versatility will be an asset for Viterbo baseball

Sports editor’s note: A relatively-high number of local student-athletes are making plans to continue their athletic careers in college starting in the fall. Over the next few weeks, look for profiles on these seniors in the pages of The Star News as they prepare to test themselves at the next level.
Playing college baseball had long been a dream for Medford senior John McMurry. Fortunately, finding the right place to fulfill that dream happened over a short period of time in 2019.
McMurry and Viterbo University made first contact late last July when Medford’s American Legion team played in the state tournament in Westby and by November, McMurry had committed to playing for the V-Hawks starting next season.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here