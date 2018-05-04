New faces bring a spark as soccer team waits for spring

While graduation took almost half of the team’s limited roster, an infusion of young and new athletes appears to have invigorated Medford’s girls soccer team.

The senior-less Raiders figure to be one of the youngest squads in the Great Northern Conference and depth is an issue for the second straight year with just 16 girls on the opening-day roster.

In a sense, this year marks a fresh start with so many new faces, and the Raiders are making the most of it, even if they’ve been forced to practice in the cramped Medford Area Elementary School gym while they wait for the snow on the Stetsonville field to melt.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.