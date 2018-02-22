Never satisfied approach pays off

It doesn’t matter if you’re a four-time state qualifier, a first-time state qualifier or somewhere in between. There is no time to be satisfied if you’re going to compete with Wisconsin’s elite wrestlers.

That was the underlying theme of a Wednesday morning conversation with Medford’s Kolten Hanson, Jake Rau, Dane Higgins and Zeke Sigmund, who will begin WIAA Division 2 state competition tonight, Thursday, with preliminary matches at the Kohl Center in Madison that start at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Those four Raiders qualified for state with top-three finishes Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 Amery sectional. None were champions, meaning they’ll wrestle in do-or-die first-round matches today, but Hanson and Sigmund earned solid second-place finishes, while Rau and Higgins only lost once as well and finished third.

