NCAA All-Americans; Medford’s Rinaldi, Sullivan earn spots on top relay teams

Not one, but two, former Medford Raiders ended their spring collegiate seasons by earning All-American (top eight) honors at the NCAA Division III Men’s Track and Field Outdoor Championships held May 23-25 and hosted by Mount Union at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

UW-La Crosse sophomore Jake Sullivan is now a two-time All-American after competing with the fifth-place team in the men’s 1,600-meter relay. He was also on UW-L’s fourth-place team at the NCAA Indoor Championships held in March in Boston.

UW-Whitewater freshman Victor Rinaldi capped a strong first season with the Warhawks by leading off for their third-place team in the 400-meter relay. Rinaldi emerged as a key member of Whitewater’s sprint crew during the outdoor season, taking a place on the 400-meter relay team at mid-season with sophomore Dwayne Ford of Racine Case, junior Jake Schneider of Plymouth and sophomore Tyreik Thomas of Racine Case.

