Moore finishes with another impressive run

A season some thought might not even happen ended with one of Serena Moore’s fastest times at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state girls cross country championship race.

The Prentice-Rib Lake sophomore placed 29th out of 152 Division 3 runners with a time of 20:22.6. The good news was Moore’s time was her second-fastest of the season and well ahead of the 20:42.12 she posted at state one year ago. The bad news was the pace Saturday was so fast, her place was actually one spot lower than her 28th-place finish of last year.

“It was pretty tough,” Moore said of Saturday’s race, adding she was quite pleased with how she ran. “The hills were pretty challenging. The downhills were pretty big.”

