Minimum roster, maximum outcome

The Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks began the season at Timm’s Hill not even having a scoring team. The girls are going to finish it running with Division 3’s best of the best Saturday at the WIAA state cross country championships at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Hawks qualified for the state meet by finishing second in the team standings at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 South Shore sectional meet, held at Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River. Marawood Conference schools took three of the top four spots with Chequamegon (49 points) and Prentice-Rib Lake (79 points) earning the two team state berths from the meet. Unity (97) and the Phillips Loggers (102) were a distant third and fourth.

The Hawks were close to qualifying for state in the boys meet too. The Hawks may have finished sixth, but they were just 13 points behind runner-up Chequamegon and senior Peyton Enders was a heartbreaking one spot away from qualifying as an individual.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.