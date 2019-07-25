Mildbrand’s homer ends pitcher’s duel with Trojans

After nine innings of punchless offense, Whittlesey’s Thomas Mildbrand delivered a knockout Sunday afternoon with a long solo home run leading off the bottom of the 12th inning that walked off the Westboro Trojans 3-2 in the best game of another rain-shortened weekend in the Dairyland League.

Mildbrand’s blast off Taylor Brayton easily cleared the leftfield fence and sent the Reds to their fourth straight league and fifth win in their last six. At 6-4 in league play, the Reds have more than likely sealed their spot in the fast-approaching Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament.

Westboro’s upset bid in front of a big Whittlesey Fest crowd fell short and dropped the Trojans to 4-5. They have three games left to try to squeeze themselves into playoff consideration as well.

