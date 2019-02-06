Medford wins WIAA girls soccer regional championship

SATURDAY WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL FINAL

#2 Medford 2, #3 New London 1

Jasmine Wiitala scores at 52:17 (Ellee Grunwald assist) and at 71:47 in second half as Raiders overcome 1-0 halftime deficit and win the first regional title in the program's 10 seasons of varsity soccer.

Next: WIAA Div. 3 sectional semifinal, #2 Medford at #1 Lakeland, Thursday at 7 p.m. Teams tied 1-1 at Lakeland on April 23 in their only regular-season meeting.

Winner advances to 1 p.m. sectional final Saturday at Somerset against #2 Ashland/#1 Rice Lake winner.