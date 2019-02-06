Home / The Star News / Medford wins WIAA girls soccer regional championship

Medford wins WIAA girls soccer regional championship



Medford's Bella Veal and New London's Emma Blum tumble to the turf after colliding during the second half of Saturday's WIAA Div. 3 regional final, won by the Raiders 2-1. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMeredith Seidel, Jasmie Wiitala, Ellee Grunwald and Hailey Kollmansberger celebrate after Wiitala's 30-yard shot got through the hands of New London goal keeper Bryanna Brost for the winning goal. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford midfielder Ivanna Mange Manzo tries to poke the ball away from New London's Emma Blum during a last-gasp attack by the Bulldogs. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's first-ever girls soccer regional champions pose with their plaque in the west end zone of Raider Field. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Sun, 06/02/2019 - 10:34pm mattf

SATURDAY WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS SOCCER REGIONAL FINAL
#2 Medford 2, #3 New London 1
Jasmine Wiitala scores at 52:17 (Ellee Grunwald assist) and at 71:47 in second half as Raiders overcome 1-0 halftime deficit and win the first regional title in the program's 10 seasons of varsity soccer.
Next: WIAA Div. 3 sectional semifinal, #2 Medford at #1 Lakeland, Thursday at 7 p.m. Teams tied 1-1 at Lakeland on April 23 in their only regular-season meeting.
Winner advances to 1 p.m. sectional final Saturday at Somerset against #2 Ashland/#1 Rice Lake winner.

