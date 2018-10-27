Medford wins girls cross country state championship

The Medford Raiders put together one more outstanding team effort Saturday and won their sport's most coveted prize, the WIAA Division 2 girls state cross country championship. The Raiders edged 2017 champion Freedom 106-115 to bring home the school's first WIAA gold trophy.

Team members include Alicia Kawa, who finished 17th, Franny Seidel (19th), Grace Kelley (24th), Jennifer Kahn (54th), Lauren Meyer (65th), Alexis Fleegel (79th), Paige Brandner (112th) and alternates Ellee Grunwald and Megan Kloth.

The team is coached by Kevin Wellman and Sherry Meyer.