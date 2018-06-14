Medford starts Legion season with two sweeps

Cade Alexander struck out 14 batters and added two hits and an RBI to lead the Medford Post 147 Senior Legion baseball team to a 4-1 win over Chequamegon Monday night that put the team at 3-0 early in the Great Northern Legion Conference season.

Medford capped its home opener at revitalized Jaycee Field with a walk-off 3-2 win in the five-inning, non-conference second game of Monday’s doubleheader. Medford hitters drew five straight walks with two down in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2, then John McMurry was hit by a pitch to cap the rare three-run, no-hit rally.

Alexander went the full seven innings in the main game and was dominant in a 99-pitch outing. The right-hander allowed just four hits and struck out at least two batters in every inning but the third. He made up for that by striking out the side in the fourth.

