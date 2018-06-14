Home / The Star News / Medford starts Legion season with two sweeps

Medford starts Legion season with two sweeps



Medford Post 147’s Bryant Konieczny is a split-second shy of beating Chequamegon pitcher Alec O’Meara to first base and earning an infield hit during the second inning of Monday’s Great Northern Legion Conference game at Jaycee Field. O’Meara covered the bag after taking a toss from first baseman Blake Richard. Medford won 4-1 to improve to 3-0 early in league play. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsZach Haynes lays down a sacrifice bunt in the first inning of Monday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCade Alexander tries to pick a runner off first base during the Medford Senior Legion team’s 4-1 win over Chequamegon Monday. Alexander struck out 14 batters in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Cade Alexander struck out 14 batters and added two hits and an RBI to lead the Medford Post 147 Senior Legion baseball team to a 4-1 win over Chequamegon Monday night that put the team at 3-0 early in the Great Northern Legion Conference season.
Medford capped its home opener at revitalized Jaycee Field with a walk-off 3-2 win in the five-inning, non-conference second game of Monday’s doubleheader. Medford hitters drew five straight walks with two down in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2-2, then John McMurry was hit by a pitch to cap the rare three-run, no-hit rally.
Alexander went the full seven innings in the main game and was dominant in a 99-pitch outing. The right-hander allowed just four hits and struck out at least two batters in every inning but the third. He made up for that by striking out the side in the fourth.
