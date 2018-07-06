Home / The Star News / Medford sprinters finish 4th, 6th in their last prep races

Medford sprinters finish 4th, 6th in their last prep races



Medford's Hunter Brandner has a spot on the awards podium in his sights as he hits the last 40 meters of the 400-meter dash final Saturday afternoon. He finished fourth in the state championship race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Victor Rinaldi pushes himself to stay in sixth place and earn a medal in the Division 2 boys 200-meter championship race Saturday at UW-La Crosse. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/07/2018 - 9:10am mattf

With most of their previous state experience coming in relays, Medford’s senior trio of Hunter Brandner, Victor Rinaldi and Trey Ulrich got the chance to showcase their abilities in individual races at last weekend’s WIAA Division 2 track and field championships.
For Rinaldi and Brandner, who have become true partners in leading Medford’s sprint crew, their last state trip couldn’t have gone much better.
Brandner took fourth Saturday in his specialty event, the 400-meter dash, and lowered his school record time, while Rinaldi, in his last race as a Raider, pushed his way to the awards podium with a sixth-place finish in the 200-meter final.
“It’s awesome,” Brandner said. “It’s what I’ve been working for all year, all through high school. As a sophomore, I never would’ve guessed I would’ve come this far.”
