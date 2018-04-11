Home / The Star News / Medford qualifies for events for WIAA Div. 2 state swim meet

Medford's Erin Bergman races to a fourth-place finish and a state berth in the 200-yard freestyle race during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Stevens Point. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsMedford senior Aubrey Buskerud clinched her first state berth with a second-place finish in Saturday's 200-yard individual medley sectional race. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River News
The Medford Raiders smashed their season-best times across the board while finishing fifth at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford girls swim sectional held at UW-Stevens Point. Medford scored 203.5 points to trail Merrill (267.5), Tomahawk (265), Wausau East (262) and Rice Lake (260). Medford was the second-highest scoring Great Northern Conference team.
Qualifying for the state meet were Erin Bergman with a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (58.84 seconds) and a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.72), Aubrey Buskerud with a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.01) and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Kaylee Seifert, Buskerud, Avery Apfelbeck and Bergman (3:45.86) with a fourth-place finish.
All four state-qualifying times are new school records.
The state meet is Friday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m at the UW Natatorium in Madison.

