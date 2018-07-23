Medford Post 147 plays for regional title Monday

For the first time since forming its own program in 2007, Medford’s Post 147 American Legion baseball team is playing for a regional championship in Wisconsin’s post-season tournament.

Having started out 3-0, Medford is in strong position to win the double-elimination regional tournament Monday night in Marathon. Post 147 plays Wittenberg at 5 p.m. Wittenberg has one loss in the tournament, a 4-3 defeat to Medford on Saturday night.

Medford would have to lose to Wittenberg twice tonight to be denied a spot in the Class A state tournament to be hosted by Osseo July 27-31.

Medford’s third win of the tournament Sunday was its second consecutive down-to-the-wire win. Medford shook off a slow start to beat Marathon 5-4 when Zach Haynes and Cade Alexander hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie.

Medford scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to overturn a 3-2 deficit to beat Wittenberg Saturday night with Haynes getting the big hit in that inning. Earlier that day, Medford routed Tomahawk 8-1 behind a dominant complete game outing by pitcher Nick Retterath.

