Medford Post 147 heads to Class A state tournament

Medford's Trenton Woebbeking connects on this game-ending swing, sending a walk-off, three-run homer over the leftfield fence Monday night to clinch Post 147's championship at the Class A Marathon regional tournament. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Medford Post 147 Legion team accepted the regional championship plaque after Monday's 10-7 win over Wittenberg. Team members include (front l. to r.) first base coach Jay Czerniak, Josh Schultz, head coach Kurt Alexander, Trenton Woebbeking, John McMurry, Bryant Konieczny, (back) Nic Doriot, Spike Alexander, Ray Zirngible, Cade Alexander, Zach Haynes, Jon Laher, Ethan Hahn and Nick Retterath. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The Medford American Legion Post 147 baseball team let a 7-4 lead over Wittenberg slip away in the top of the seventh inning Monday night, but regrouped in the bottom half and earned its third straight last at-bat win.
This one was a little more dramatic than the other two as Trenton Woebbeking belted a walk-off, three-run homer to give Medford a 10-7 win and clinch the Class A Marathon regional championship and a berth in the Class A state tournament to be held in Osseo July 27-31.
This is Medford’s first-ever state appearance. Medford formed its own Legion program in 2007.
After falling behind 2-0, Medford jumped ahead with a four-run third-inning rally and held the lead until Wittenberg’s big seventh-inning rally, which included two runs when it was down to its final out.
But Medford quickly responded as Ethan Hahn reached on an error, Ray Zirngible walked and Woebbeking lined his blast that carried over the fence in straightaway left field.
Wittenberg needed to beat Medford twice Monday to win the double-elimination tournament.
Medford will play Freedom at 10 a.m. Friday in the first round of the double-elimination state tournament.
For more coverage, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News, which hits local news stands on Thursday.

