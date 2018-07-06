Medford is no match for top-seeded Hodags in final

Two days after an exciting 1-0 win over Mosinee in their tournament opener, the Medford Raiders were unable to carry the momentum into Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 girls soccer regional final, which they lost 10-0 at top-seeded Rhinelander.

The Hodags took the air out of Medford’s upset bid late in the first half when they scored four goals in less than four minutes to turn a 2-0 game into a 6-0 blowout. The Raiders nearly avoided the 10-goal mercy rule late in the second half, but the Hodags got the clincher with just under seven minutes to play.

The loss ended Medford’s improved season at 7-8. The Hodags improved to 11-6 and will face second-seeded New London tonight, Thursday, in a sectional semifinal. The winner will play Rice Lake or Ashland in a sectional final Saturday at Hayward.

