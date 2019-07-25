Home / The Star News / Medford heads back to Class A Legion state tournament

Members of Medford’s statebound American Legion Post 147 baseball team include (front l. to r.) Nate Retterath, Aiden Gardner, Brigham Kelley, Blaine Seidl, Austin Waldhart, Spike Alexander, Caleb Guden, Jon Laher, (back) Bryant Konieczny, Zach Haynes, Ray Zirngible, Jobe Miller, Nick Retterath, Ethan Hahn, John McMurry, Cade Alexander and head coach Kurt Alexander. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford first baseman Nick Retterath takes a hard ground ball off his chest but secures the unassisted putout during Friday’s 2-1 win over Mosinee in the opening game of the regional tournament in Marathon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsShortstop Bryant Konieczny dives but can’t come up with a second-inning single hit by Mosinee’s Brayden Hoen during Friday’s win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Cade Alexander drops a sacrifice bunt during the third inning of Friday's 2-1 win over Mosinee. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJohn McMurry (l.) and Spike Alexander exchange a double high-five after Medford Post 147 beat Marathon 11-1 Monday afternoon to clinch a second straight trip to Wisconsin American Legion Class A state baseball tournament. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 07/25/2019 - 8:40am mattf

With almost every key player from last year’s state team returning for one more run, Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team appeared to be the favorite heading into the Class A Region 2 tournament in Marathon.
After a bit of a game-one scare, Post 147 left little doubt who the best team was rolling to a 4-0 tournament record for the second straight year and earning its second straight trip to Wisconsin’s Class A state tournament, which this year, is being held in Westby.
Monday’s clincher wasn’t nearly as dramatic as last year’s title game where Trenton Woebbeking hit a three-run walk-off homer to beat Wittenberg 10-7, but the 11-1, six-inning win over Marathon demonstrated why Medford is headed back to state.
The team simply was deeper than any other squad in the six-team field.
