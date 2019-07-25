Medford heads back to Class A Legion state tournament

With almost every key player from last year’s state team returning for one more run, Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team appeared to be the favorite heading into the Class A Region 2 tournament in Marathon.

After a bit of a game-one scare, Post 147 left little doubt who the best team was rolling to a 4-0 tournament record for the second straight year and earning its second straight trip to Wisconsin’s Class A state tournament, which this year, is being held in Westby.

Monday’s clincher wasn’t nearly as dramatic as last year’s title game where Trenton Woebbeking hit a three-run walk-off homer to beat Wittenberg 10-7, but the 11-1, six-inning win over Marathon demonstrated why Medford is headed back to state.

The team simply was deeper than any other squad in the six-team field.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.