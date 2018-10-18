Medford hangs on, looks forward to today’s rematch

The Antigo Red Robins may have a long-standing record of futility in the Great Northern Conference in boys soccer, but they gave the Medford Raiders a second dogfight in less than two weeks Tuesday night.

The seventh-seeded Raiders were able to breathe a sigh of relief when they escaped Raider Field with a 3-2 win over the 10th-seeded Robins in a first-round regional match in the WIAA Division 3 tournament.

Junus Telli notched a first-half hat trick to give the Raiders (7-10-2) just enough offense and allow them to advance to a regional semifinal matchup tonight, Thursday at second-seeded Waupaca. The Comets (10-7-2) and Raiders started their 2018 seasons in Stetsonville back on Aug. 21. The Comets scored three first-half goals but had to hang on for a 3-2 win. Tonight’s game starts at 7 p.m. on Waupaca’s turf field that is in its second year of use.

Antigo (5-16-2) played well on Medford’s new turf again, answering an early Telli goal to forge a 1-1 tie on a Jared McFarlane goal off a Noah Samolinski assist. Samolinski scored the game’s last goal at 54:30 to give the Robins plenty of time to get the equalizer. But Medford’s defense made sure that goal never came.

