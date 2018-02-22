Medford’s teams win once, come close against top-ranked foes

Curling is a game of inches where a missed rock can be the difference between a win and loss.

The point was hit home for both the boys and girls curling teams competing at the State High School Curling Championships held Feb. 16 and 17 at the Wausau Curling Center.

The girls team of Sarah Thums, Shawna Konieczny, Avery Apfelbeck and Beth Wilson went into the tournament as the ninth seed out of 16 teams and went 1-2 in its pool, beating 16th-seeded Wausau East II 8-6 and losing to top-seeded Stevens Point 6-3 and eighth-seeded Poynette 12-0. The girls were 3-7 in the Northern Conference for the season.

The boys team of Brady Tlusty, Sam Lindow, Logan Egle, Riley Kleist and Zach Kawa came into the tournament as the 15th seed out of 16 teams and went 1-2 in its pool, beating seventh-seeded Lodi 10-2 and losing to second-seeded Wausau West 5-4 and 10th-seeded Appleton East 7-3.

