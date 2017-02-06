Marawood announces spring all-conference teams
Fri, 06/02/2017 - 9:10am mattf
June 2, 2017
The Marawood Conference announced all-conference teams for the 2017 spring sports season. The following North Division honorees represent Rib Lake.
BASEBALL
First team: Zane Mencheski, So.
Second team: Jerod Arkola, Jr; Jesus Ontiveros, Jr.
Honorable mention: Tristian Weinzatl, Sr; Levi Ewan, Fr.
SOFTBALL
Second team: Erin Probst, Jr; Taylor Schmidtfranz, So.
Honorable mention: Brooke Scheithauer, Jr; Brittney Staab, So.
For more coverage of Rib Lake athletics, pick up the Star News, available each Thursday.