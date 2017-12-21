Home / The Star News / Major decisions, pins are crucial in win over Athens

Major decisions, pins are crucial in win over Athens



Medford’s Zeke Sigmund hooks Jonathon Albrecht’s right leg and is able to take the Athens junior to the mat during Tuesday’s 138-pound match at Raider Hall. Sigmund won 9-4, helping the Raiders escape with a 38-36 win over the Blue Jays. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Cody Church works his way to a pin over Anthony Schug in Tuesday's 152-pound match. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/21/2017

Up 34-0 through seven matches, it was hard to believe every point would matter Tuesday for the Medford wrestlers.
But with two forfeits and matches against some of Athens’ best wrestlers looming, that wound up being the case as the Raiders held on for a 38-36 non-conference win at Raider Hall. Medford held an 8-6 edge in matches win, but head coach Brandon Marcis said the key was getting four pins and two major decisions in those eight wins.
“We knew it was going to be a battle of bonus points,” Marcis said. “That was a point of emphasis. We were talking before the meet that we have to take every point that we can get, whether it’s a major, a tech fall or a pin. We did it.”
