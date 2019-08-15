Local softball team aims to make some noise in Topeka

Having found a seemingly-perfect blend of players possessing talent on the field and the ability to have fun no matter the outcome, the G-Spot softball team based in Jump River has become a slow pitch softball power in the state of Wisconsin and hopes to make some noise nationally during Labor Day weekend.

The G-Spot squad is headed to Topeka, Kansas for the holiday to compete in the USA Softball Northern National Championship Finals. It’s the second straight year the team has qualified based on its finish in the Wisconsin State Men’s Class E tournament held in June in Stevens Point.

An 0-3 record in last year’s 32-team national tournament was disappointing, but the three close losses showed the team it can compete with the best the Midwest has to offer, according to team manager Clay Hendricks.

“We lost three games and they were all really close,” Hendricks said. “Everybody was pretty bummed about it but it was cool because it was our first year down there and at least we competed really well.”

