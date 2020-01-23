Home / The Star News

Lineup shuffles work to Medford’s favor in 60-21 win



Medford’s Emett Grunwald dominates his 152-pound match with Antigo’s Robby Hagerty, who he pinned in 1:44 Thursday during the Raiders’ 60-21 Great Northern Conference win over the Red Robins. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMoving up to heavyweight was no problem for Jake Rau, who pinned Antigo's Talik Bussey in 42 seconds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 8:50am mattf

The Medford Raiders took their second step toward repeating as Great Northern Conference champions on Thursday, using seven pins and three forfeits to bury the visiting Antigo Red Robins 60-21.
Medford’s 145-pound standout Zeke Sigmund sat this one out with a minor shoulder injury but they got back 132-pounder Carson Church, who had been out for a month with a knee injury, as well as Jake Rau, who had missed the D.C. Everest Invite five days earlier, to fill out a formidable lineup the Robins couldn’t match up with.
Medford moved to 2-0 in GNC duals while Antigo slipped to 2-1.
“It’s back to our saying, commitment to what we’re trying to do,” head coach Brandon Marcis said.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Comment Here