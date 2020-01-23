Lineup shuffles work to Medford’s favor in 60-21 win

The Medford Raiders took their second step toward repeating as Great Northern Conference champions on Thursday, using seven pins and three forfeits to bury the visiting Antigo Red Robins 60-21.

Medford’s 145-pound standout Zeke Sigmund sat this one out with a minor shoulder injury but they got back 132-pounder Carson Church, who had been out for a month with a knee injury, as well as Jake Rau, who had missed the D.C. Everest Invite five days earlier, to fill out a formidable lineup the Robins couldn’t match up with.

Medford moved to 2-0 in GNC duals while Antigo slipped to 2-1.

“It’s back to our saying, commitment to what we’re trying to do,” head coach Brandon Marcis said.

