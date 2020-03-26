Home / The Star News

Levi Ewan tops All-North list; four seniors earn awards



Player of the Year Levi Ewan of Rib Lake was one of four Redmen to earn All-Marawood North boys basketball honors. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake head coach Carrie Ewan watches the action during the team’s 71-58 win over Wild Rose in a WIAA Division 5 regional final game March 7. Ewan was named the Marawood North’s Coach of the Year. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 8:53am mattf
Carrie Ewan voted top coach

It ended abruptly and it will never feel like it ended fairly, but the run for Rib Lake senior basketball players Levi Ewan, Nick Gerstberger, Steven Petkau and Devyn Vlach ended memorably with a second Marawood North conference championship in three years, a second WIAA Division 5 regional championship in three years and a sectional win that’s eluded the program for so many years.
It also ends with high praise for the foursome, who all earned All-Marawood North honors following their 2019-20 championship season. Ewan took it one step further, earning All-State honorable mention from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
Ewan was named the Marawood North’s Player of the Year for the second time in his prep career, Gerstberger landed second-team All-North honors for the second time and Petkau made the second-team for his first All-North basketball award. Vlach got honorable mention for the first time in recognition of his contributions to the team’s 12-4 season in Marawood Conference play and 22-4 mark overall.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here