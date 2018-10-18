Home / The Star News / Leonard soaks it all in during final season with the Falcons

UW-River Falls linebacker Joey Leonard, a 2014 Medford Area Senior High graduate, holds up UW-Stout Blue Devil Brandon Vecchio, who hails from Tomahawk, during a first-quarter punt Saturday afternoon. Leonard was credited with two tackles and two assists during the Falcons’ 21-19 homecoming win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJoey Leonard pressures UW-Stout quarterback Sean Borgerding during the second quarter of Saturday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJoey Leonard gets low and brings down UW-Stout running back Keyshawn Carpenter for one of his two solo tackles on Saturday. Carpenter gained 4 yards on this carry late in the second quarter of UW-River Falls’ 21-19 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJoey Leonard tries to spin out of a block by UW-Stout right tackle Caleb Adams during a fourth-quarter pass rush. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/18/2018 - 8:36am mattf

Just four games remain for 2014 Medford Area Senior High graduate Joey Leonard as a member of the UW-River Falls football team and the 6-1, 220-pound senior linebacker plans to make the most of them.
A team captain for the second straight year, Leonard has been credited with 20.5 total tackles (14 solos, 13 assists) from his linebacker position during the Falcons’ 2-4 start to 2018. He had three of those tackles (two solos, two assists) during the team’s 21-19 homecoming victory over UW-Stout Saturday, which bumped the Falcons to 1-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAC).
“A huge win,” Leonard said afterwards. “We’ve been struggling defensively and it was really nice to get back to what we do as a defense. I think we played really well.”
