Leonard soaks it all in during final season with the Falcons

Just four games remain for 2014 Medford Area Senior High graduate Joey Leonard as a member of the UW-River Falls football team and the 6-1, 220-pound senior linebacker plans to make the most of them.

A team captain for the second straight year, Leonard has been credited with 20.5 total tackles (14 solos, 13 assists) from his linebacker position during the Falcons’ 2-4 start to 2018. He had three of those tackles (two solos, two assists) during the team’s 21-19 homecoming victory over UW-Stout Saturday, which bumped the Falcons to 1-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association (WIAC).

“A huge win,” Leonard said afterwards. “We’ve been struggling defensively and it was really nice to get back to what we do as a defense. I think we played really well.”

