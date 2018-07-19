Late threat goes unfulfilled; RL Legion swept

Losses in both ends of a doubleheader were frustrating Monday for the Rib Lake Legion baseball team but for very different reasons.

In the first of two five-inning games, Rib Lake had a defensive meltdown in the top of the second inning when Chequamegon scored nine runs to roll to an 11-1 win. In game two, Rib Lake had the tying run on third base with no outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and eventually loaded the bases with one out, but couldn’t put the ball in play after that and lost 4-3.

After a strong 7-1 start, Rib Lake is now 9-10 this summer with a nine-inning game at Marathon tonight, Thursday, and a doubleheader at Prentice-Phillips on Monday left on the summer schedule.

