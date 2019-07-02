Last round success pushes Raiders to GNC wrestling title

The three-way tie between Medford, Antigo and Tomahawk after the dual-meet portion of the schedule carried into Saturday’s Great Northern Conference wrestling tournament at Raider Hall when the three teams were separated by just four points after three rounds and Antigo held a slim 233-228 lead over Medford going into the fifth and final round.

That’s when things became pretty simple for the Raiders.

“Beat the head-to-head guys,” junior 220-pound wrestler Jake Rau said. “If you had to wrestle an Antigo kid, just try to get as many points as you can, pinning him or even not getting pinned.”

“Like coach (Brandon Marcis) said, ‘you win the round, you win the tournament,’” senior 138-pounder Andy Poetzl said. “That’s all it boiled down to.”

