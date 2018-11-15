Lady Redmen look for new faces to emerge, claim leading roles

You can call the Rib Lake Lady Redmen the defending Marawood North girls basketball champions, if you like.

But the 2018-19 version of the Redmen will not be the same team that tore through the Marawood Conference with a 14-2 record last winter and finished 20-4 overall.

Version 2.0 of Rib Lake girls basketball, as fifth-year head coach Mike Wudi calls it, marks a new starting point for the program after the departure of most of last year’s production. While expectations don’t start as high as they did last year when Rib Lake knew it was a contender, opportunities are there to be seized by the largely inexperienced bunch that makes up this year’s varsity team.

At this point, not even Wudi can predict who will grab them, which makes this a bit of a fascinating season.

