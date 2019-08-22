Home / The Star News / Lack of depth tests otherwise talented football Pirates

Lack of depth tests otherwise talented football Pirates



Gilman’s Brayden Boie and Gabe Gunderson (l.) look to keep outside leverage on ball carrier Bryson Keepers during an Aug. 13 practice drill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsIsaac Wininger pulls in a short throw from quarterback Gabe Gunderson during Gilman’s Aug. 13 football practice. Gilman’s push toward a consecutive WIAA playoff berth starts Friday when it hosts Crandon in a 7 p.m. non-conference game. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 9:48am mattf

The Gilman Pirates don’t have many bodies to work with, but already they’re finding out the ones they do have fit the description of football players.
With just an 18-man roster, health will be key to the success of the 2019 Pirates. A couple of early absences have already forced some players to get out of their comfort zone, be flexible and learn multiple positions.
Through two-plus weeks of practice and Friday’s scrimmage sessions with Cameron, Rib Lake-Prentice and Barron, head coach Robin Rosemeyer said the Pirates have adapted well to any changes that have been made, which bodes well for the new season, which kicks off Friday with a 7 p.m. non-conference home game against the Crandon Cardinals.
