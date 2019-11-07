Krause’s double walks it off for Spirit’s first win of the season

The Spirit Twins not only felt the excitement of winning a Dairyland League game for the first time this season on Sunday, they did it in walk-off fashion, beating Minocqua 9-8 on Collin Krause’s game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth.

Krause’s double scored Matt Mohr, who was hit by a one-out pitch and advanced to second when Logan Parisi walked.

The game-winning hit capped a big day at the plate for Krause, Spirit’s clean-up hitter, who went two for three with his first-ever home run, a two-run shot in the fourth, and three walks. He drove in five runs and also wound up being the winning pitcher despite allowing four runs in the top of the eighth that wiped out an 8-4 Spirit lead.

The Twins improved to 1-7 in league play and earned their first Dairyland win since a 9-0 forfeit win over Merrill last July 15. Their last on-field win in league play was a 6-5 victory at Abbotsford on June 4, 2017.

