It's all about the experience for Hawks



Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore holds an edge over Kohler’s Shannon O’Leary about 1.25 miles into Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state cross country race. Moore finishied 59th. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake senior Kaitlyn Erickson takes advantage of the late downhill stretch of the course at The Ridges and pulls away from Brookwood’s Samantha Atteln. Erickson finished 109th out of 149 runners. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsHawks Kylee Goodrich, Brook Peterson (569) and Zoei Goodrich (570) start to make up some ground less than a mile into the Division 3 girls race Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 8:45am mattf

The Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks weren’t quite able to avoid a 16th-place finish like they’d hoped at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state cross country race, but that seemed to be the least of their concerns when the race ended.
Mainly, they were happy with how they stuck to their game plan and didn’t let the fast starts many of their opponents got off to overwhelm them. They said the state experience was nothing but a positive and they’ll have stories to tell about the snow burst they ran through in the last mile of the race.
“It was really exciting,” senior Brook Peterson said. “Just so much enthusiasm from all the teams. Other coaches came up and wished us good luck. It was just really cool.”
“As we were running I heard Phillips’ coach, Chequamegon’s coach, people from a bunch of other northern teams, they were like, ‘go Kaitlyn, go Hawks’ and everything. It was a really positive atmosphere,” senior Kaitlyn Erickson said.
