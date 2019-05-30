It’s on to state for several Medford Raider athletes

Some team points and potential state berths got away on Thursday, but the Medford Raiders’ girls track and field squad still felt pretty good leaving the WIAA Division 2 Mosinee sectional with five state qualifications, two sectional championships, two new school records and one number-one seed at state.

The championship efforts and school records were produced by Katie Phillips in the 800-meter run and the 3,200-meter relay team of Franny Seidel, Lauren Meyer, Alicia Kawa and Phillips. Seniors Desirae Weissmiller and Leah Leonard saw their hard work finally pay off with their first state appearances in shot put and discus. Junior Sami Stolp is headed back to state after a fourth-place finish in the triple jump.

The Raiders had the team lead late in Thursday’s girls meet, but 18 points in the 200-meter dash and 1,600-meter relay shot Osceola to the team championship with 64 points, nine ahead of the 55 points scored by the Raiders. Medford finished second, two points ahead of third-place Prescott, four ahead at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and five ahead of fifth-place Lakeland.

The Medford boys qualified their 3,200-meter relay team of Derek Rudolph, Carson Church, Joey Sullivan and Josh Fredrikson for state. Senior Zech Lewandowski also will return to state in his three wheelchair events, the 100-meter and 400-meter races and the shot put.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.