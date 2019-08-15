Breaking News

Home / The Star News / Interwald’s upset bid collapses in last two innings

Interwald’s upset bid collapses in last two innings



Interwald pitcher Jerod Arkola shows his frustration after Chaseburg-Coon Valley ends Saturday’s Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament game with a five-run rally in the eighth inning. The Blues won via the 10-run rule by a score of 14-4. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsInterwald centerfielder Shane Coker easily catches a fly ball hit by Chaseburg-Coon Valley’s Cory Geary for the first out in the bottom of Saturday’s third inning. Interwald pitcher Peter Devine got 11 fly-ball outs in his 6.1 innings of work. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/15/2019 - 8:55am mattf

The 14-4 final score indicates an eight-inning blowout. But the first six and a half innings of Saturday’s Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament game in Rib Lake between Interwald and top-seeded Chaseburg-Coon Valley was anything but.
The fourth-seeded Woodticks had the biggest upset of the tournament’s first round in their sights when they held a 3-2 lead going into the seventh-inning stretch. That’s when the Blues, champions this summer in the Mississippi Valley League, finally solved Interwald left-hander Peter Devine in their fourth time through the lineup and put up a seven-spot that turned the game around.
The momentum continued into the eighth when five more runs put the 10-run rule into effect.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here