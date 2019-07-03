Home / The Star News / Injuries deplete depth, but not Raiders' spirit at state gymnastics

The injury bug finally reached a point where it was too much for the Medford Raiders to overcome from a team aspect during last weekend’s WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics competition.
But individually, the Raiders had some shining moments and left Wisconsin Rapids with no regrets in what they hope is the first of several state appearances in the next few years.
Down to just three gymnasts per event in Friday’s team competition, the Raiders mathematically weren’t going to keep up with the state’s Division 2 powers and finished 10th out of 10 teams with 93.7667 points. But individually, Brooklyn Bilz set new personal records in the floor exercise and with her all-around total.
In Saturday’s individual competition, Bilz got even better, setting another all-around personal record that just missed the school record. Megan Wanke set a new personal record on the balance beam and senior Maddy Wanke finished with her second-best vault score of the year and a solid beam routine.
