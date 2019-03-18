Indoor track season openers
TOMAHAWK INDOOR INVITATIONAL (at UW-Eau Claire)
Boys
1. Medford, 111.5
2. Tomahawk, 103
3. Stanley-Boyd, 79
4. Stratford, 76
5. Augusta 58
6. Black River Falls, 49
7. Cadott, 43.5
8. Cumberland, 40
9. Colfax, 13
10. Spencer, 9
Medford’s winners were Trevor Brehm in the shot put and its 800-meter and 3,200-meter relay teams.
Girls
1. Antioch, Ill., 155
2. Black River Falls, 80.5
3. Tomahawk, 67
4. Medford, 63
5. Spencer, 53.5
6. Stratford, 42
7. Stanley-Boyd, 35
8. Cumberland, 30
9. Augusta, 23
10. Colfax, 20
11. Cadott, 16
Medford’s winners were Lauren Meyer in the 800-meter run, Franny Seidel in the 3,200-meter run and the 3,200-meter relay team.
Next: Medford at Ashland Indoor Invitational, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
NORTHLAND PINES INDOOR INVITATIONAL
Boys
1. Northland Pines, 138
2. Chequamegon, 128.5
3. Rib Lake, 100
4. Three Lakes, 82.5
5. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 56
6. Wabeno, 36
7. Phillips, 34
Rib Lake’s winners were John Henry Hopkins in the long jump, Steven Petkau in the triple jump, Dilan Schneider in the shot put and the 800-meter relay team.
Girls
1. Chequamegon, 157.5
2. Three Lakes, 120
3. Northland Pines, 93.5
4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 86
5. Rib Lake, 73
6. Phillips, 42
7. Wabeno, 26
Rib Lake’s 3,200-meter relay team placed second.
Next: Rib Lake at Marshfield Boys (Tuesday) and Girls (Thursday) Indoor Invitationals, 4:30 p.m.
NEILLSVILLE-GRANTON INDOOR INVITATIONAL
Boys
1. Neillsville-Granton, 96
2. Gilman, 51
3. W.R. Assumption, 33
3. Owen-Withee, 33
5. Greenwood, 26
Gilman’s winners were Connor Mravik in the 45-meter and 4-lap dashes and Torgor Crick in the 800-meter run.
Girls
1. Neillsville-Granton, 140
2. Gilman, 44
3. Owen-Withee, 15
4. Greenwood, 8
Gilman’s winners were Evelyn Fryza in shot put, Gracie Skabroud in long jump and Sophia Drier in 800-meter run.
Next: McDonell Central Indoor Inviational at UW-Eau Claire, Tuesday at 4 p.m.