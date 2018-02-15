Home / The Star News / Hurricanes build strength as game goes on, eliminate Raiders 9-0

Medford goaltender AJ Adleman is ready to make the save on a shot by Northland Pines forward Harmon Marien during the second period of Thursday’s home finale. Logan Searles tries to poke the puck away from Marien before he gets the shot off. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/15/2018 - 10:51am mattf

It’s been tough for the Medford Raiders to hang with stronger, deeper hockey squads for 51 minutes this season and Tuesday’s WIAA regional semifinal was no exception.
After an energized, spirited first period where the Raiders allowed just one goal, the sixth-seeded Hayward Hurricanes broke it open with four goals in each of the next two periods en route to a 9-0 shutout of the 11th-seeded Raiders.
“The first period was really good,” Medford head coach Ryan Hraby said. “We were actually outshooting them in the first five minutes or so. They were only up 1-0 at the end of the first but then we ran out of gas.”
Hayward (11-10-4) advanced to a Thursday regional final matchup at third-seeded Chippewa Falls (13-10-1). Medford’s season ended at 1-24.
