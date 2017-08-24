Hopefully the start of a special year

They didn’t exactly burst onto the scene in the fall of 2014. Instead, they’ve worked, learned and grown while steadily improving in their chosen sports.

Suddenly, a group that has revived girls athletics in Rib Lake are seniors, ready for one last go-around.

Four of those seniors are part of a 2017 volleyball team that believes it has all the tools to go out with a bang. The Lady Redmen are coming off a 24-14 season and lost only one senior to graduation. They return four players who received All-Marawood awards, played very well in summer leagues and seem to have the experience and drive to make it happen in volleyball and beyond during the 2017-18 school year.

“I want to be able to look back in 20 years and say, ‘wow, that was a great year. That was the way to finish high school,” said Katie Cardey, a two-time unanimous first-team All-Marawood North volleyball honoree.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.