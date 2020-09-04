Home / The Star News

Honored to be part of All-Star event



Gilman's Grace Grunseth has been selected to play for the Division 5 North girls team at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRIb Lake's Levi Ewan is a member of the Division 5 boys White All-Star team, tentatively set to play in Wisconsin Dells June 20. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Ryan Brown will be an assistant coach for the Division 2 White boys team on All-Star weekend in Wisconsin Dells. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 9:03am mattf

It’s a reward that few, if any, players or coaches think about as they lead their teams to success on the basketball court. But it’s one that’s always pretty special when it is earned.
Each of Taylor County’s high schools will have one representative at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Games, set for June 19-20 at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. There, they’ll get the chance to spend three days with the best senior basketball players in the state and help one of the state’s top charitable causes, Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, better known as the MACC Fund.
Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan will play on the Division 5 boys White team, Gilman’s Grace Grunseth will play for the Division 5 girls North squad and Medford’s Ryan Brown will be an assistant coach for the Division 2 boys White team.
The girls games will take place on June 19, starting with the Division 5 game at 9 a.m. The boys will play the following day, starting with the Division 5 game at 9 a.m. The Division 2 game tips at 2:15 p.m.
The dates and times are subject to change due to the current coronavirus pandemic, but players and coaches were told last week the association plans to hold the games, even if they would need to be postponed to a later date.
