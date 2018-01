Holiday week prep scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL

Altoona Tournament

Championship game: Bloomer 51, Medford 48

First-round: Medford 71, New Richmond 62

Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hodagland Holiday Tournament

Saturday: Northern Edge 9, Medford 1

Friday: Stoughton Co-op 5, Medford 2

Thursday: Viroqua Co-op 12, Medford 1

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Friday at 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bi-State Classic hosted by Holmen at La Crosse Center

Medford places 9th out of 22 Division 2 teams and 25th out of 61 overall with 114 points.

Top finishers were Kolten Hanson, 5th at 160 pounds, and Jake Rau, 7th at 195 pounds.

Next: Antigo at Medford, Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Northern Badger Classic at River Falls High School

Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe places 9th out of 15 Division 2 teams and 25th out of 44 overall with 75 points.

Top finishers were Sam Pickerign, 5th at 120 pounds, and Zach Person, 6th at 152 pounds.

Next: Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Cadott Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Menomonie Quad

Friday: Baldwin-Woodville 57, Medford 54

Thursday: Menomonie 69, Medford 36

Next: Medford at Lakeland, Friday at 6 p.m.

Dec. 28

Rib Lake 71, Owen-Withee 49

Next: Rib Lake at Flambeau, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Dec. 27

Sparta 5, Medford 2

Next: Shawano-Clintonville at Medford, Tuesday at 6 p.m.