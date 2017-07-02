Hockey roundup: 2/7
A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.
MONDAY, FEB. 6
Girls: Lakeland/Tomahawk 11, Medford 1
Thunderbirds strike for six in the second period in GNC rout.
L/T: 4-6-1--11
M: 1-0-0--1
Lakeland/Tomahawk leaders: Makayla Fultz, 3 goals, 3 assists; Maggie Wohlleber, 2 goals, 3 assists.
Medford leaders: Ryley Koski, 1 goal; Emily Schafer, 1 assist.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Girls: Waupaca 9, Medford 0
Ice Co-op completes season sweep over Raiders
W: 1-5-3--9
M: 0-0-0--0
Waupaca leaders: Avrey Simonson, 2 goals, 3 assists; Markie Ash, 1 goal, 4 assists.
Medford leaders: Liz Brandner, 31 saves.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Girls: Northern Edge 7, Medford 1
Edge beat Raiders for third time in nine days.
M: 0-1-0--1
NE: 4-1-2--7
Medford leaders: Joelle Zenner, 1 goal.
Northern Edge leaders: Alicia Turunen, 3 goals.
Boys: Mosinee 5, Medford 2
Indians spoil Raiders' senior night with first five goals.
MOS: 1-4-0--5
MED: 0-0-2--2
Mosinee leaders: Colton Lewens, 2 goals; Michael Alfonso, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Medford leaders: Jack Schafer, 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Hraby, 1 goal, 1 assist.