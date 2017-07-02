Hockey roundup: 2/7

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Girls: Lakeland/Tomahawk 11, Medford 1

Thunderbirds strike for six in the second period in GNC rout.

L/T: 4-6-1--11

M: 1-0-0--1

Lakeland/Tomahawk leaders: Makayla Fultz, 3 goals, 3 assists; Maggie Wohlleber, 2 goals, 3 assists.

Medford leaders: Ryley Koski, 1 goal; Emily Schafer, 1 assist.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Girls: Waupaca 9, Medford 0

Ice Co-op completes season sweep over Raiders

W: 1-5-3--9

M: 0-0-0--0

Waupaca leaders: Avrey Simonson, 2 goals, 3 assists; Markie Ash, 1 goal, 4 assists.

Medford leaders: Liz Brandner, 31 saves.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Girls: Northern Edge 7, Medford 1

Edge beat Raiders for third time in nine days.

M: 0-1-0--1

NE: 4-1-2--7

Medford leaders: Joelle Zenner, 1 goal.

Northern Edge leaders: Alicia Turunen, 3 goals.

Boys: Mosinee 5, Medford 2

Indians spoil Raiders' senior night with first five goals.

MOS: 1-4-0--5

MED: 0-0-2--2

Mosinee leaders: Colton Lewens, 2 goals; Michael Alfonso, 1 goal, 1 assist.

Medford leaders: Jack Schafer, 1 goal, 1 assist; Dylan Hraby, 1 goal, 1 assist.